CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- November is the start of the holiday travel season.
It's the time of year when folks in western Massachusetts take flight to escape the colder weather or head home for the holidays
Some are even looking to make last minute travel plans, but there are things you should be aware of before you take-off.
Whether you're heading to the airport for a vacation or traveling to visit family members for the holidays, it's no secret that flights will be booked and airports will be busy.
Denise Nowak with Doyle Travel Center in Chicopee said that there's still time to plan a trip, but there's a key to booking last minute.
"As long as you're flexible, we'll be able to find you things. Think of going Thanksgiving day or Christmas day, those days most people don't want to travel. You can leave early in the morning and be at your destination in time to have that turkey dinner," Nowak explained.
Last year, AAA reported that 89 percent of people would be hitting the road for Thanksgiving, but this year, Doyle Travel said that more flights are being booked and one of those reasons is because college kids will be coming home for the holidays.
If your're not just traveling home for the holidays, Doyle Travel said the most popular vacations seem to be:
- Cruises out of Florida
- Trips to Aruba, Barbados, Riviera Maya in Mexico,and Punta Cana in the Domincan Republic
However, traveling during the winter months always puts folks at risk of being stuck in snowstorm.
Doyle Travel also suggested if you are traveling to Florida for a cruise, make sure you get there the day before so you don't miss the ship.
"It's a little bit more of an expense because you need to pay for a hotel for that night, but believe me, it's worth it in the long run," Nowak explained.
Believe it or not, families are already booking their trips for school vacations in February and April, so that might be something you want to plan for too.
