SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Snow days mean a lot of different things: shoveling the driveway, turning up the heat, but there's also fun involved too.
Today was a perfect day to do some sledding.
A snow day meant race day at the hill behind Mary Lynch Elementary School in Springfield.
The clear cut winners were the kids of western Massachusetts, who took full advantage these impeccable sledding conditions.
"I like to go really fast, feels like I'm on a roller coaster," said Issiac.
Sophia added, "It's actually very fast."
Time and time again, Western Mass News watched them board their sleds and rip down the hill, only to come back up to do it all again.
"It's very tiring. [How many times you going to do this today?] Maybe, I don't know, maybe about four more times," Sophia explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.