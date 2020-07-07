PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman has died after being rescued from a house fire in Pittsfield late Monday night that left a firefighter injured.
Frances Lysonski from Pittsfield was 74-years-old.
On Monday night, at 10:15 p.m. firefighters were called to the home for a report of a structure fire.
When firefighters arrived at 73 Chickering Street they saw heavy smoke and fire showing from a downstairs window.
According to Pittsfield Fire Deputy Chief, Ron Clement the fire was extending to the second floor.
We're told, there was a report of a victim on the second floor and after firefighters did an 'extensive search' they found the woman.
She was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, but did not survive, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirms.
"One firefighter was also injured battling the blaze," explains Jennifer Mieth with the State Fire Marshal's Office.
The Pittsfield Fire Department reports the firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries after falling from a ladder while working to locate the woman inside the house.
"All crews worked diligently, in high heat conditions, to bring the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes," explains Clement.
He says the first and second floors of the home sustained smoke, fire and water damage.
Mieth reports, "The focus of the investigation is on an accidental cause."
The Pittsfield Fire and Police Departments, State Police and the Berkshire District Attorney's Office continue to investigate this fire.
