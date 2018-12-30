SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield woman was arrested Sunday night after police say she hit an officer with her car while drunk on Nottingham Street.
According to Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, a car drove into the back of an ambulance while EMT's were assiting a patient and hit a police officer standing near the ambulance around 8 p.m.
Walsh said the officer was taken to Baystate for injuries to his legs and is expected to be ok.
The driver, identified as 30-year-old Rena Gomez, was also taken to the hospital for evaluation. Gomez was charged with the following:
- OUI liquor
- Speeding at a rate of speed greater than resonable and proper
- Negligent operation of a motor vehicle
- Obstructing an emergency vehicle
