GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We continue to follow developing news out of Hampshire County where a woman just appeared before a judge in connection to a man's death from over the weekend.
Yianna Torres stood behind a partial glass window, in handcuffs, as she was formally charged with murder in Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown on Tuesday.
The Northwestern District Attorney's office said 84-year-old Reginald Sanford was found dead in his home along Pleasant Street in Granby on Sunday.
Granby Police and Mass. State Police assigned to the district attorney's office began investigating.
On Monday, the D.A.'s office announced a woman was arrested on one count of homicide and today, Torres appeared before a judge charged in the case.
Torres is being held without the right to bail.
We will have more on the murder investigation tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
