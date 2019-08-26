CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee woman is facing charges after shouting and making violent threats against on-duty Chicopee police officers.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that several people went to the police department's lobby on Monday, August 19 to talk to officers about an incident involving a former employee of Burger King on Memorial Drive.
A short time later, the employee those people were reporting about - 37-year-old Stephanie Raucci of Chicopee - reportedly came into the lobby and started shouting and making threats.
Wilk said that when police asked Raucci to leave, she cursed at police and initially refused, but did leave when the commanding officer and dispatch officers came out to assist.
As she left, Raucci allegedly continued making threats. When told she was going to be arrested, she allegedly turned, made fists, lifted her left hand, and indicated that she was going to hit one of the officers.
Officers subdued Raucci despite her attempts to resist and after also kicking an officer.
"She requested, after booking, transport to a local hospital. She was transported, in custody, to the hospital. She continued to threaten our officers, stating she would go to their home and kill their children. During her visit, she resisted medical personnel, removing all medical equipment, and continued threatening to shoot our officers," Wilk said.
Raucci was brought back to Chicopee Police where she was booked on charges of disorlderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault and battery of an officer. She was held until her court appearance the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.