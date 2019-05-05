SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman has been arrested on an Assault & Battery charge following an incident on Searle Place in Springfield Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called to the scene around 4:45 p.m.
When Western Mass News arrived we saw police investigating. We also saw several cruisers, and ambulances.
Today we're learning more about what happened.
Representative for the Springfield Police Department, Ryan Walsh, tells us that a 38-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was arrested on Assault & Battery as well as malicious damage to a vehicle.
Walsh says that the incident stemmed from this woman's dog biting a 'victim' earlier in the day.
The woman, we're told, later returned to the area and allegedly assaulted a 'female victim' and a car on Searle Place.
Further details about the case have not been released.
