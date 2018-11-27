Springfield police officers arrested 45 year-old Marisol Vazquez of School St. Monday afternoon.
Vazquez is charged with armed assault to murder in connection to the stabbing incident on School St.
The victim is expected to survive.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that just before 4 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the area of School and Union Streets for a reported stabbing.
When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to Baystate Medical Center.
