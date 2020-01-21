GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a man was found dead in Granby over the weekend, we have now learned that a woman has been arrested in connection and is expected to be a arraigned Tuesday morning.
To recap, we first learned of this situation on Sunday when a man was found dead in his home in Granby.
Since that time, we have learned the name of that man, 84-year-old Reginald Sanford.
The woman is expected to be arraigned on homicide charges around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
It's important to note that details are very limited as this is a developing situation.
As for Tuesday's arraignment, Western Mass News is expected to get more answers on her chargers.
You can continue to follow Western Mass New both on air and online for the latest details.
