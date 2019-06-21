GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A female was attacked and then robbed of her personal belongings while walking on Federal Street in Greenfield.
The Greenfield Police Department became aware of the incident at 12:06 a.m. on Friday.
The victim reported that she was walking north of Federal St. in the area of Federal Street School.
There she was struck in the head and then robbed of her belongings.
The victim described her attacker as a black male, slim built, approximately 5'8" in height, and wearing a blue shirt.
Before she was attacked she saw the same man sitting in front of one of the banks located on the same street while talking on his phone.
After attacking the female the suspect ran away towards the direction of Leonard Street.
Due to the attack, the victim has a significant head injury before being taken to the ER at Baystate Medical Center for treatment.
While investigating the scene responding officers were able to locate a large, loose piece of cement nearby, which they believe to be the weapon used against the female.
Greenfield Police Department is still investigating the incident and ask the public if anyone who may have seen the suspect or have any further information to contact them at (413)-773-5411.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
