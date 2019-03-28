Woman charged after 21 cats found in Ludlow home.

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is facing charges after investigators found nearly two dozen cats living in deplorable conditions.
Ludlow Police Lt. Daniel Valadas said that they requested and received a felony warrant from the Palmer District Court for 42-year-old Carrie Douthwright.
Douthwright was taken into custody without incident & subsequently was placed under arrest by Ludlow Police.
She was later taken to the Ludlow Police Department for booking, and is currently being held there while awaiting bail.
Douthwright is expected to be arraigned sometime tomorrow.
Last weekend, investigators went inside a West Street home and 21 cats in what police called "uninhabitable conditions".
Many of those cats were severely ill and some missing fur, but none were deceased.
We're told that the home has since been condemned.
Ludlow Police and the MSPCA continue to investigate.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
