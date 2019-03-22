PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman has been sentenced to prison after admitting she lied to police officers during the Jo Ringer murder investigation.
Laura Reilly, 44, of Easthampton entered a guilty plea Friday in court.
This has been a case Western Mass News has been following very closely for two years now.
It was a tense court proceeding today as Ringer's family sat in Berkshire Superior Court and watched Reilly plead guilty to two counts of misleading a police officer with the intent to impede, obstruct, delay, harm, or interfere with a criminal investigation
According to the facts presented by the state, Reilly was told by Chad Reidy, her ex-boyfriend and Ringer's husband, to lie to police about what transpired back in March 2017.
After a lengthy investigation, authorities concluded that Ringer was killed by her husband. Her remains were found in the woods almost a year later.
The state told the judge that because of Reilley’s lies, the state police assigned to the Berkshire County District Attorney's office were forced to launch into the largest investigation they had ever conduced.
“If Laura Reilly told the truth about driving Reidy home on the day he reported Ringer missing and spending time with him the day after, police could have questioned Reidy about the killing prior to him committing suicide," said Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington in a statement.
Ringers family was in court and let out a sigh of relief after the judge sentenced Reilly to two to four years in prison to be served at MCI-Cedar Junction.
“The judge agreed this was an egregious example of misleading police. We sought incarceration because Laura Reilly’s lies not only stymied police in apprehending a murder suspect, they also had a devastating and lasting effect on Joanne Ringer’s family and friends," Harrington added.
The defense had argued no jail time for the offenses and instead, the judge ordered the most severe punishment
The family said now they can finally mourn Ringer and honor her legacy.
Western Mass News is at the courthouse and will have more information ahead at noon on ABC40.
