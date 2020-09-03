(WGGB/WSHM) -- The woman charged in connection to the disappearance of her newborn baby in Westfield has made a plea change.
Officials told Western Mass News that Shanna Sharples pleaded guilty to three counts of willful interference of a criminal investigation.
In addition, an "Alford plea" to the charge of improper disposition of a human body was asserted, meaning Sharples maintains her innocence, but acknowledges the prosecution has enough evidence to prove her guilty if the case went to trial.
Her sentencing is set to take place on December 9.
