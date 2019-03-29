PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The woman charged with animal cruelty following a cat hoarding case in Ludlow faced a judge Friday morning.
Neighbors told us days ago that Carrie Douthwright was rarely seen around 237 West Street, the place where those 21 cats were found and where court documents we obtained said she was still receiving mail.
Those neighbors told us they didn't know where Douthwright was living while her home became overrun with cats.
The court documents show that Douthwright was only living two miles away.
When Western Mass News first covered this cat hoarding case on Saturday, Ludlow Police told us the conditions inside 237 West Street were among the worst they'd ever seen.
Court documents obtained by Western Mass News and pictures sent in by Ludlow Police paint a clearer picture of what that means.
Officers said that they were first assaulted by the stench of urine and could see animal feces covering the home's furniture.
According to the Ludlow police sergeant's statement, Douthwright signed an MSPCA owner surrender order when officers first began investigating on March 22.
However, the sergeant claims Douthwright refused to sign over permission for police to search her home, so officers were forced to obtain a search warrant and collect the cats the next day.
The investigation wasn't over, though.
In speaking with one neighbor on March 26, police were told Douthwright had been living with her parents on Stebbins Street and that she had abandoned the West Street home.
Douthwright was charged with felony animal cruelty. Following a court appearance in Palmer District Court Friday, she was released on her own recognizance.
We went to the Stebbins Street home to see if Douthwright would comment on the case, but we were turned away.
Today, a motion was filed for access to all the cats, so they could be photographed as evidence. Right now, they are in the care of the MSPCA and will be available for adoption at one of their three centers.
Douthwright's next court date is June 18.
