LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Police are investigating an accident that happened in the Big Y parking lot.
Around 1:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Ludlow Central Dispatch received multiple calls that a woman and child had been struck by a vehicle in the Big Y parking lot at 433 Center St., according to a statement from the Ludlow Fire Department.
Further reports added that the woman was trapped underneath the vehicle, the statement said.
The Ludlow Fire Department responded with multiple vehicles with a total of eight firefighters. Ludlow Police also responded and provided several officers to help manage the scene and provide care, the statement said.
Upon arrival on scene, fire crews were able to lift the vehicle using airbags and rescue the woman from underneath the vehicle while simultaneously providing medical care to her and the child, the statement said.
Both patients were transported to the hospital with injuries by Ludlow Fire Department ambulances.
The Ludlow Police Department is investigating the accident.
