SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A mother of 4 in South Hadley gave back to the community by doing something out of the ordinary for parents and their children.
It might be an interesting sight to see as you walk or drive down 202 in South Hadley and notice these plastic bags with diapers inside them, but there's a special meaning behind them.
Hanging on the fence at Plains Middle School are plastic bags filled with unused diapers.
One mom from Granby decided to create these little diaper bags for parents in need.
Kristie Burnett, a Granby resident spoke about why she decided to help this community.
"So I and the kids just decided that to give back, I always want to teach them acts of kindness which we've done," Burnett explained.
Inside the bags contains a few diapers and inspiring notes or drawings from Kristie's children.
"It is just really important to show them giving back is something good to do," Burnett said.
Burnett said she's been through trying times so giving back is something she always wants to do.
And her kids seem to love it too!
But the giving doesn't stop there, Burnett told Western Mass News she plans on coming up with new ideas all summer long.
"I just want them to know that to help others means so much because not a lot of people do it," Burnett noted.
