HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a female pedestrian on Bay Road in Hadley.
The victim was transported to the Cooley Dickinson Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
The driver remained on scene and was successfully cooperated with police.
There are no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
The Hadley Police, Massachusetts State Police along with the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, and the MSP Crime Scene Services are investigating the accident.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
