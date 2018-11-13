AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has died from injuries sustained in a fire last week in Amherst.
Fire broke out at an apartment at 33 Kellogg Avenue in the early morning hours of Thursday, November 8.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 57-year-old Mary Hebert of Amherst died Monday at a Boston hospital from injuries she suffered in that fire.
The cause of the fire was determined to be improper disposal of smoking materials.
