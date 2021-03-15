CHARLEMONT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a skiing accident last week at Berkshire East.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that the incident occurred at the ski resort Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews took the 70-year-old woman from Conway to Baystate Franklin Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Her official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.
Carey added that the cause of the incident remains under investigation, but no foul play or criminal activity is suspected.
