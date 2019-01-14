WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local and state authorities are investigating a murder that took place in Westfield.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that Westfield Police officers responded to a home on White Street on Sunday after receiving a report of a male caller who reported being seriously injured.
Emergency crews arrived and found a young woman, identified as 20-year-old Alexis Avery of Westfield, dead from apparent stab wounds.
Leydon noted that the male caller was also found in the apartment suffering from what appeared to be self-inflicted lacerations. He was taken to Baystate Noble Hospital for treatment.
Police have arrested 23-year-old Blake Scanlon of Westfield on a murder charge. He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Westfield District Court.
The two have a young child together according to friends.
Friends told Western Mass News that Avery was a wonderful mother and this incident has rocked this community. They can't believe something like this happened to their friend.
Avery did have a restraining order against Scanlon from December 2016 to June 2017. In the original order, she said that Scanlon injured her in a psychotic episode
She later filed to drop the order six months later when she told the court she didn't believe that he would harm her.
This weekend's incident remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
