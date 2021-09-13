SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The woman who was found shot in Springfield over the weekend, has died according to police.
The Springfield Police Department is not releasing her identity at this time.
Officers were called to Vermont Street Saturday afternoon around 2:50 p.m.
When they arrived they found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment of her injuries but she did not survive.
"The victim in Saturday's shooting on Vermont St. succumbed to her injuries at Baystate at 10:50pm Saturday," said Ryan Walsh, Public Information Officer for the Springfield Police Department.
At this time the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been announced yet.
Western Mass News will provide an update as more information emerges. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest.
