CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman has died from injuries sustained in a fire late last week in Chicopee.
Emergency crews were called to 25 Meadowlark Lane in the Doverbrook Estates condo complex late Friday night.
Local and state fire officials said Monday in a joint statement that the woman - whose name has not been released - was rescued and resuscitated by firefighters. She was first taken to a local hospital, then a Boston hospital where she died from her injuries.
Investigators have determined that the fire was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.
"Firefighters had great difficulty in effecting the rescue due to the excessive clutter in the apartment," the statement noted.
In addition, there were no working smoke detectors in the apartment.
Officials noted that the building did not have fire sprinklers, which weren't required when the building was built.
