SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence and striking several vehicles - including a Springfield fire truck - with her car.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that firefights saw a woman on Chestnut Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle.
Dennis Leger, executive aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, added that the firefighters came up on the woman as they were returning from a call on Chestnut Street.
"A firefighter knocked on the window for a well-being check and the woman woke up and drove off, hitting the fire truck," Walsh explained.
The woman then reportedly hit two other unoccupied cars on Chestnut Street before turning onto Pearl Street, where she passed a Springfield police cruiser and crashed into a building at 82-86 Pearl Street and some utility poles.
Walsh said that the driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for possible injuries.
A criminal complaint will be filed in court on operating under the influence charges, as well as other charges.
