SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After days of searching, a woman from the Bahamas has finally been able to speak with her family members, but because of the unsafe conditions she is still eagerly waiting to be reunited with many of them.
Speaking with Western Mass News via Skype, Jade Miller detailed the emotions that went through her head in the 48 hours Hurricane Dorian hovered over her home.
"I can't explain the feeling. It was like burning inside me," Miller said.
Although she was safe in Nassau she was sick knowing the majority of her family was in the heart of Abaco.
"My mom, dad, sister, brother, and both nephews and nieces. All I could not hear from. I started to send out pictures and started to send their names. My friends and family were so supportive," Miller said.
Luckily Miller was able to find her family members, and shift her focus to getting them home safe
"My sister walked 30 miles and 3 hours to get them. Pack them up and walk 30 miles back," Miller explained.
And while her sister was able to escape, her mother and brother are still in Abaco.
"It's a relief, but I'm still on edge because my mother is still not in my presence. She's still in Abaco. My brothers in Abaco. They have no electricity. They still can't call unless they ride hours out to get signal. And it's not safe to go get signal," Miller explained.
Although she doesn't know when she'll be reunited with her family Miller said she feels blessed that they are safe and accounted for while others haven't been so lucky.
"It's still a lot moving forward that is going to come out. And then we will have the next level of grief. Because persons are now really going to know that I may have found my family, but that won't be the case for a lot of people," Miller explained.
The death toll in the Bahamas stands at 43 but is expected to rise with thousands unaccounted for.
"I want the Bahamian people to remain strong," Miller said.
