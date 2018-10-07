WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police and fire crews were called to a serious crash Saturday night in Warren.
We're told a Chevy pickup crashed in the 100 block area of Ware Road and the driver, a woman, was transported via 'Life Flight' to the hospital.
Warren Fire Department Lt. Paul Russell Jr. tells Western Mass News they were first called to the scene at about 6:15 p.m.
Police blocked off the road in that area while emergency crews worked.
No immediate word on the extent of injuries the woman suffered, however Russell told us the crash was 'serious.'
He says they transported the woman from the scene by ambulance to the landing zone at Dean Park in West Warren.
From there, she was flown to the hospital by 'Life Flight.'
The Warren Fire Department cleared the scene at about 8 p.m. Saturday evening.
Russell also explained to us that National Grid had to replace a telephone pole due to significant pole damage that occurred in the crash.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Warren Police Department for more information. As soon as new details become available, we'll pass that along.
