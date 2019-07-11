Woman flown to hospital following unspecified incident at Sturbridge rest stop.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an incident that occurred at a local rest stop Wednesday night.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, State Police tell us that they began to conduct an investigation at the rest stop on I-84 in Sturbridge, around 11:30 p.m., after receiving several 911 calls.
State Police told Western Mass News that they were informed that a woman involved in the alleged incident had been driven to an area hospital before being taken by helicopter to UMass-Worcester.
The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.
Officials with Mass State Police tell us that this is an active investigation.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.