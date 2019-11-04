SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man is charged with Murder following the death of a 34-year-old woman found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday morning.
Anthony Potito, 41, was arrested by Springfield police officers, late Sunday night.
The woman, who police have not identified yet, was found by officers early Sunday morning around 1:35 a.m. in the 0-100 block of School Street.
Police say she was on the ground and bleeding.
The woman was pronounced dead later Sunday morning after being rushed to Baystate Medical Center.
Just before 10 p.m. that night is when police say Potito was taken into custody.
Authorities armed with a search warrant arrested Potito in an apartment on Union St.
"Officers located Anthony Potito in the basement...," Springfield Police Department representative, Ryan Walsh confirms.
"During a search of the apartment, Detectives located two firearms, ammunition, and a stun gun," Walsh adds.
Police say one of those firearms had already been reported stolen previous to Potito getting arrested.
Potito who is set to be arraigned in Springfield District Court today, Monday November 4th, has been charged with the following:
- Arrest Warrant
- Murder
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Possession of a Firearm without a license
- Possession of ammunition without a FID
- Improper Storage of a Firearm (2 Counts)
- Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card (Stun Gun)
- Receiving Stolen Property over $1200
We're told the Springfield Police Department as a result of their immediate investigation into the shooting, were able to find Potito at home.
"Mr. Potito and the victim know each other," notes Walsh.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing story. Stay with us online and on-air at Noon on ABC40 for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.