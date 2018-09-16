SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman from Longmeadow was killed in a crash overnight on I-91 in Springfield, State Police say.
At about 1:00 a.m. Sunday troopers from the Springfield Barracks were called to the crash scene on I-91 South at the off ramp from I-291 West.
State Police say the 64-year-old woman was driving a 2003 Ford Taurus at the time. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle struck a concrete barrier on the passenger side causing the Taurus to spin out.
It then struck a second barrier on the passenger side again, ultimately throwing the woman from the vehicle.
She was pronounced dead on scene.
State Police closed down I-91 South at Exit 7 at the I-291 ramp while they investigated the crash. The scene was cleared out around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
At this time the cause of the crash remains under investigation by State Police and the Hampden District Attorney's Office.
Authorities are not releasing the woman's identity at this time.
The Chief Medical Examiner did respond as well, we're told.
