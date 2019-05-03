DORCHESTER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A lucky scratch on a $10 ticket landed a Franklin County woman with a multi-million dollar prize.
Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Samantha Jean of Orange is now the second winner of a $4 million prize on the Lottery's 'Diamond 9's' instant game.
Jean reportedly chose to take the cash option, which was a one-time payment of $2.6 million less tax withholdings.
Teja noted that Jean indicated that she planned on using the winnings to buy a new home.
The store from which Jean purchased the ticket, Weatherheads Convenience Store in Erving, will receive a $40,000 bonus for the ticket's sale.
The Lottery noted that there are two remaining $4 million prizes, as well as six $1 million prizes, still available on 'Diamond 9's'.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.