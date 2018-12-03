EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Additional charges could be made towards the driver who reportedly hit a woman with their car in Easthampton Monday afternoon.
Easthampton Police Chief Alberti told Western Mass News the accident occurred in the area of 30 Cottage Street around 1:12 p.m.
Chief Alberti said the pedestrian, a 63-year-old Easthampton resident, was rendered aid by paramedics on-scene then transported to Baystate where she remains in critical condition.
We're told the driver was cited and could face more charges.
The lower portion of Cottage Street, between Union and Adams Streets, was closed until 3 p.m. while crews investigated the crash.
The accident is under investigation by the Easthampton Police Accident Reconstruction Unit and the Easthampton Police Detective Bureau.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
