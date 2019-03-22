GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman was hit by a car on Federal Street in Greenfield on Thursday night.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Kenwood Street.
The victim was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center, according to Greenfield Fire Capt. Jesse Phelps.
No word on the extent of her injuries.
Federal street was closed for about a half hour but has since reopened.
