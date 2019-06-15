PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman was seriously injured Friday night in Pittsfield after being struck by a vehicle on South Street, police confirm.
Pittsfield Police tell us that they, along with the Pittsfield Fire Department, were called to the area of 1025 South Street around 9:45 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a motor vehicle.
Officials reported the pedestiran was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with what were believed to be serious injuries.
Police rerouted all northbound traffic traveling on Rt. 7 up Holmes Road in Lenox while officers investigated the scene.
That section of Rt. 7 has since reopened.
Saturday morning, Pittsfield Police Sgt. Callahan confirming with Western Mass News the pedestrian was a woman and that the vehicle did remain on scene.
"Everyone fully cooperated," noted Callahan
The woman's condition remains serious, we're being told.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Officer Silver at 413-448-9700 ext. 596.
This incident remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department.
