SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman was critically injured after being burned Friday morning at a Springfield home.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that firefighters were called to a Cornwall Street home around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
When they arrived, they found a 61 year old woman in a basement bathroom with third degree burns to her head, face, and torso.
The woman was taken to Baystate Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.
The bathroom suffered under $1,000 in damage.
The incident remains under investigation.
