HEATH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mass. State Police are investigating a stabbing in the Franklin County town of Heath.
Troopers told Western Mass News that a man was stabbed just after 6 p.m. Sunday at an undisclosed location. He was taken to the hospital, but has since been released.
We're told a woman was taken into custody. Her identity and any charges have not yet been released.
The incident remains under investigation by State Police.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
