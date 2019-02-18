HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman has been taken to an area hospital after becoming pinned underneath a vehicle in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Lt. Michael Boucher said that crews responded to the area of 35 North East Street just after 1:30 p.m. Monday.
"Witnesses stated the female was helping to shovel out a vehicle from the snow. The vehicle was running and in reverse when it caught traction and backed over the female patient," Boucher added.
The woman was removed from under the vehicle by witnesses on-scene and members of the fire department. She was transported to Baystate Medical Center with what appear to be life threatening injuries.
