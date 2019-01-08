LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One woman was hurt when a home in Ludlow went up in flames Tuesday evening.
Ludlow Fire told Western Mass News that the structure fire on 461 Moore Street was called in just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Ludlow Fire officials, the home is a duplex.
Moore Street was closed off to traffic while crews battled the fire.
There's no word yet on the extent of the woman's injuries, or what caused the fire.
Surrounding towns including Wilbraham, Belchertown, Granby, and Westover Air Reserve Base responded for mutual aid.
Western Mass News will continue to update this story with the latest information on-air and online.
