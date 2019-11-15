HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Part of a busy Holyoke roadway is closed following a Friday afternoon crash.
Holyoke Police Sgt. Jeff Joniec said that Homestead Avenue, between the area of Holyoke Community College and Westfield Road, after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.
Holyoke fire officials said that the female driver was extricated and taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
Crews from Holyoke Gas and Electric are on-scene working to repair the downed pole and wires
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.