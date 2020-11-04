SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are looking for the public's help following a crash Tuesday night in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that an adult female was crossing West Street around 6:30 p.m. yesterday when she was hit by a car heading towards the North End Bridge.
The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.
That driver did not stop and now, police have released surveillance photos of a red car - possibly an Acura - that they believe was the car involved in the incident.
They are asking for the public's help in locating the driver or the car's owner.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police traffic unit at (413) 787-6333 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.