SPRINGFIELD, MA  (WGGB/WSHM) -- Investigators are looking for the public's help following a crash Tuesday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that an adult female was crossing West Street around 6:30 p.m. yesterday when she was hit by a car heading towards the North End Bridge.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

That driver did not stop and now, police have released surveillance photos of a red car - possibly an Acura - that they believe was the car involved in the incident.

They are asking for the public's help in locating the driver or the car's owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police traffic unit at (413) 787-6333 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.