SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details are emerging about an armed robbery that turned deadly in Springfield.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, said that around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Springfield Police officers were flagged down by people in the area of Knox Street Market.
Officers got out of their cruiser and were approached by a man who was suffering an apparent wound to his neck.
"This individual informed officers three males had just entered his store in an attempt to commit an armed robbery. During the confrontation, gun shots were fired and he was struck by a bullet," Leydon noted.
A short time later, a person matching the description of one of the suspects who entered the store - 22-year-old Duryl Hale of Springfield - was arrested.
Hale is facing charges including armed assault with intent to commit robbery with a firearm, assault & battery by discharging a firearm, attempt to commit an assault and battery by discharging a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, felon in possession of a firearm.
Leydon noted that, "Tragically, during the course of the shoot out, another person in the store was injured and has passed away as a result."
That victim has been identified as the 34-year-old Virginia Rodriguez-Veras of Springfield. It's believed that she is the wife of the market's owner.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.