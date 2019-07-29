SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 91-year-old woman is okay after crashing her car into a backyard pool Sunday morning in Springfield.
The photo is this story shows the scene Sunday morning after Springfield Fire was called to 39 Weymouth Street for a not so routine call.
"It came in as a motor vehicle accident, i believe, initially. It evolved into a car into the swimming pool," said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.
Springfield Fire told Western Mass News that the 91-year-old woman was backing out from 48 Weymouth Street when she drove across the road, into her neighbor's yard, and through their fence, landing in their pool.
"That's the main challenge right there. You have to make sure you don't fall into the pool with your bunker gear on because your boots will fill up with water. It weighs you down, so you have to be a little safer operating around the pool," Calvi noted.
Springfield Fire said the woman was still in the pool when they got there. She was standing on the front seat of the car with her head in the sunroof.
Neighbors did not want to go on-camera, but said it's a blessing nobody was out walking, in the yard, or the pool when the accident happened.
"The members did a great job getting her out the car and the help she needed," Calvi added.
Springfield Police are still investigating exactly how the woman lost control and ended up in the pool.
The fire department said she declined medical attention after the accident.
