SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- When a child goes missing from a home, police are typically the first to receive a call, but there's only so much they can do once they find out the person who's missing left voluntarily.
"These kids are smart and they know that there's pretty much nothing anyone can do," said Susan Jensen, the grandmother of a runaway teen.
The Springfield Police Department receives dozens of reports of missing teens each month. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that most of those kids are running away from group homes.
"With a runaway, there's some kind of motive or underlying reason why this person left and often times that falls on either the parents or the agency that they live at," said Walsh.
That was the case for Susan Jensen's granddaughter, who ran away from a group home back on June 1.
"That was the worst feeling in the world. She was gone a while, and I felt like I had zero control," said Jensen.
Jensen's granddaughter was missing for 22 days before she eventually called her grandmother. She told Western Mass News she spent every one of those days looking for her granddaughter without much help from the police.
"Cops, they can't do anything. Their hands are tied," said Jensen.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News their hands are pretty much tied when teens run away, since there was technically no crime committed. However, they can use the police department's resources to help get impacted families a location on their children.
"They'll help track social media, they'll try to pin cellphones, they'll check possible known locations," said Walsh.
However, if the child has not committed a crime, they can't look for them and bring them back home. Walsh said most children who run away are between 13 and 17 years old and because they are minors, they are entered into a national database, but that's about all police can do.
Jensen is now pleading with legislators, asking for something to change. She said if police can't do more in helping find these kids, the damage will be irreversible.
"We're going to lose these kids to drugs, to being sexually exploited, to prostitution. You name it, we're going to lose these kids...let's make some changes. Let's find a way to bring these kids home and keep them there," said Jensen.
Springfield Police provided Western Mass News with a list of tips for parents, to be prepared if their child were ever to runaway:
- Make a list of all friends, associates, and classmates and start calling them.
- Keep track of who you have contacted, what they told you and when.
- List all the places where your child hangs out.
- List what the runaway took with them.
- Check telephone, computer and internet access.
- Check with the school and any employers.
