WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman missing from Westfield has been located.
Jordyn Brown, 28, had left a local hospital just before noon last Saturday wearing leggings, hospital socks, a hospital johnny, and a purple jacket or sweatshirt she took from an unlocked car.
Authorities were concerned because Brown needed medical attention.
Friday afternoon, Westfield Police said that Brown was located and is safe. They told Western Mass News that she was found in New Salem.
Investigators thanked the public, her family and friends, and the community for their assistance.
