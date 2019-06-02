LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There was a rollover crash in Ludlow overnight that left a woman trapped inside the vehicle, the fire department reports.
The crash involved two vehicles and happened at the intersection of West St. and West Ave.
Emergency crews responded including police and fire.
This was at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Captain Jason Pease with the Ludlow Fire Department also confirmed with Western Mass News that it took them a little bit of time to rescue the woman using the 'Jaws of Life.'
About a half-hour to 45 minutes.
She was transported to the hospital.
Pease says it didn't appear her injuries were life threatening. No other injuries were reported.
The crash involved a car and and an SUV and a total of 4 people, the Ludlow Fire Department reports.
It was the SUV that rolled over leaving the woman trapped inside.
After firefighters were able to free her, the scene was cleared out by about 4:15 p.m.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Ludlow Police Department for more information. Stay with us online and on-air for the latest.
