SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police report a woman was robbed at knifepoint at an ATM on State Street this morning.
The armed robbery happened in the 600 block of State St., according to Ryan Walsh, Public Information Officer for the Springfield Police Department.
"Around 8 a.m. a victim was robbed at knifepoint at an ATM..." Walsh told Western Mass News.
No word which ATM this was, but Walsh confirms cash was stolen.
Police have not released any description of the suspect or suspects.
Thankfully, the woman was not hurt during the robbery. We're told she reported the incident afterwards because her phone was taken.
The Springfield Police Department's Detective Bureau continues to investigate this case.
