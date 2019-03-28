NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found in Northampton.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said the body of a woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found this morning in the area of Elwell State Park in Northampton, near the Connecticut River.
That woman's identity has not been released.
Carey noted that the death does not appear to be suspicious and the cause of death will be determined by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
