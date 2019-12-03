SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details on a deadly fire in Springfield.
Crews were called to Montmorenci Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a fully-involved house fire.
The Springfield Fire Department and neighbors said this was a fast moving fire and the cold, snowy, slippery conditions brought even more challenges.
We spoke exclusively with a man across the street, who saw the smoke and flames, heard the woman inside call for help, and didn't think twice about running over to save her.
"Around 12:45 this morning, I was heading out to work, my car got stuck, i heard this voice from behind me and this woman was at her door screaming that she needs help, her house is on fire," said Joseph Quinones.
Quinones said it was a blessing in disguise that his car got stuck in the snow early Tuesday morning and he heard an elderly woman's call for help across the street.
"I got to the door, my brother-in-law was with me. She was in her door. She wasn't trying to leave," Quinones explained.
Quinones told Western Mass News when they got to the house all they could see was thick black smoke.
"Just darkness, black smoke, instant issues with breathing. It was hard. The heat was unbearable. We could feel the heat from across the street," Quinones noted.
Quinones and his brother-in-law were able to get the woman out of the burning home just in time, but he said her husband was still inside.
"It spread so fast. You wouldn’t believe how fast it spread. Like I said, as soon we pulled her away, flames came shooting out the front door and then it spread like a wildfire. It was crazy," Quinones said.
Within minutes, the fire department arrived.
"There was a person trapped inside, so they attempted to make a rescue, get in, and do a primary search. They were driven out by heavy fire volume, retreated back out of the fire, and fought it outside until we could get it back under control. That took us about two-and-a-half, three hours to bring the fire under control. It was snowing very hard, streets very narrow, so it was difficult getting around the structure. A lot of slips and trips going on. We did a good job getting it knocked down, but unfortunately, one of the occupants perished," said Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi.
Quinones added, "I’m just glad the woman is alive. I wish me and my brother-in-law could have done more. It was a tough night."
Springfield Fire said the cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation
Further details about the man who died also won't be released until the medical examiner finishes the report.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
