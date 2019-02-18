HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A woman is seriously injured in what the Holyoke Fire Department is calling a 'freak' accident Monday afternoon.
Ahe was helping shovel out a car when suddenly she became trapped underneath it.
While there's no word on how that woman is doing, fire officials said she was just trying to help when something went terribly wrong.
The Hoyloke Fire Department responded to the area of 35 North East Street around 1:30 Monday afternoon.
"Got a report of someone stuck under a car, and we responded as an entrapment call in which we send our jaws of life," said Holyoke Fire Lt. Michael Boucher.
Lt. Boucher told Western Mass News crews found the woman trapped underneath the car with serious injuries.
"Witnesses said she was helping shovel many cars in the area, dug them out, the tires and everything. I believe there was a driver in the car trying to give it gas and back up as she was shoveling and it caught traction and ran her over," Lt. Boucher explained.
Lt. Boucher said at first, the driver didn't even realize what had happened.
If you're shoveling your car out and it's not getting any traction, Lt. Boucher said there are some things you can do to make it safer.
"Try to shovel out a few feet around your tires, make sure the cars not moving. When that happens, you can throw salt and sand or kitty litter," Lt. Boucher added.
"If you have to push a car, just make sure you have good footing, you're not pinned between a vehicle and a building," Lt. Boucher continued.
"If someone is in the car, you don't want to be behind it or in front of it, shoveling if they're trying to move it," Lt. Boucher noted.
Another tip if you're not getting traction is that you can flip your floor mats over and put it under the wheel.
