GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following a crash in Great Barrington Wednesday night.
Great Barrington Police said that around 10 p.m. yesterday, a woman called police indicating that she had struck the guardrail on Stockbridge Road, near Fountain Road.
"When officers arrived on scene they discovered that the woman, while apparently examining the damage to her vehicle, was struck by another oncoming vehicle," police added in a statement.
That woman was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with serious injuries.
Stockbridge Road was closed for a time as officials investigated, but it has since reopened.
This incident remains under investigation by the Great Barrington Police Department.
