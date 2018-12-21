Woman seriously injured after being struck by car on North Main St. in Palmer.

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman is in the hospital recovering from injuries she sustained after being struck by a car on North Main Street last night.
According to the Palmer Police Department, officials received several 911 calls shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday night, saying a pedestrian had been struck by a car nearly Friendly's.
When police arrived on scene, they found a severely injured 42-year-old woman, who hasn't been identified yet.
We're told that the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, and cooperated fully with police.
The vehicle suffered extensive damage, and was towed away.
She was treated by medical personnel before being transported by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
Officials have stated that she is in stable condition.
Police have not stated what charges, if any, the driver is facing.
This accident is still under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Palmer Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.