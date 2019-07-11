Woman seriously injured after exiting moving vehicle near Sturbridge rest stop.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred in the vicinity of the rest stop in Sturbridge Wednesday night.
According to State Police officials, a woman had exited a moving vehicle that was traveling westbound on I-84.
Troopers stationed at the Mass State Police barracks in Sturbridge stated that they began to conduct an investigation at the rest stop on I-84 in Sturbridge, around 11:30 p.m., after receiving several 911 calls.
Witnesses tell State Police officials that they had seen a woman lying in the roadway and was bleeding.
We're told that a good Samaritan drove the woman to Harrington Memorial Hospital.
The woman, a resident of Worcester, was then taken by helicopter to UMass-Worcester with serious injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation by the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney's office and the Mass State Police Crime Scene Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.